2022-2027 Global and Regional Semiconductor Chip Handler Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Semiconductor Chip Handler market was valued at 51.4 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Semiconductor Chip Handlers are primarily used to for sorting, testing and transferring chips with the simple electrical interface diagram: ATE ? ITA ? DUT (package) ? Handler. And these machines are capable of processing thousands of chips in an hour.Normally, packaged parts use a handler to place the device on a customized interface board, then IC chip handler transfers finished chips to the inspection equipment for final visual and electrical performance test and then sort the chips into good, bad or other bins based on test results. Global semiconductor chip handler market will grow at a modest CAGR of just over 4% by the end of the forecast period. One of the primary drivers of this market is the increased demand for compact electronic devices. This trend is evident in sectors such as mobile phones, automotive, healthcare equipment, and even industrial manufacturing. This has led to semiconductor IC manufacturers investing in R&D to work towards reducing the size of ICs along with improved performance. Such R&D activities have resulted in the emergence of micro-electrical-mechanical systems (MEMs) and 3D stacked ICs. Consequently, growth in the MEMs market will propel demand for testing equipment for the complex ICs until the end of the forecast period. An important trend which is spurring market growth is the emergence of strip testing. Integrated device manufacturers and subcontractors use test-in-strip technology to cut down on costs. This technology helps testers to handle multiple small ICs at the same time, test over 100 in parallel while reducing bottlenecks. Unlike gravity, pick-and-place, and turret type handlers, strip test handlers can handle IC chips with 0.3mm x 0.6mm dimensions and can test more than 100 devices in parallel without jams. The OSAT segment is the largest of the chip handler market and is expected to garner close to 63% of market share by the end of the forecast period. The growth of the semiconductor industry and rising costs of packaging and testing equipment will create a high demand for automated test equipment along with chip handlers from these OSATs. They are also investing in precision and high-speed IC test handlers so that they can speed up production and deliver high-performance products to market faster.

