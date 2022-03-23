Pultruded FRP Grating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pultruded FRP Grating in global, including the following market information:

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Pultruded FRP Grating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pultruded FRP Grating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

10-30mm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pultruded FRP Grating include Gebruder Meiser, Lionweld Kennedy, AGC MATEX, RPM International(Fibergrate), Bedford, Amico Seasafe, Liberty Pultrusions, Nucor Grating and National Grating, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pultruded FRP Grating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

10-30mm

31-50mm

Above 50mm

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Walkways

Stair Treads

Docks

Others

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Pultruded FRP Grating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pultruded FRP Grating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pultruded FRP Grating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pultruded FRP Grating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Pultruded FRP Grating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Gebruder Meiser

Lionweld Kennedy

AGC MATEX

RPM International(Fibergrate)

Bedford

Amico Seasafe

Liberty Pultrusions

Nucor Grating

National Grating

Strongwell

Ferrotech International

Seasafe

Fibrolux

Eurograte

