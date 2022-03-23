Anticorrosive Pigment Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Anticorrosive Pigment in global, including the following market information:

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Anticorrosive Pigment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Anticorrosive Pigment market was valued at 1261.7 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1727.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Chromate-based Pigments Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Anticorrosive Pigment include Heubach, W.R. Grace, NIRBHAY RASAYAN, Halox, Ferro, SNCZ, PPG Silica Products, Tayca Corporation and Junma Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Anticorrosive Pigment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Chromate-based Pigments

Phosphate-based Pigments

Silica-based Pigments

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine

Containers

Industrial

Achitechive Industry

Others

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Anticorrosive Pigment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Anticorrosive Pigment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Anticorrosive Pigment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Anticorrosive Pigment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Heubach

W.R. Grace

NIRBHAY RASAYAN

Halox

Ferro

SNCZ

PPG Silica Products

Tayca Corporation

Junma Technology

Noelson Chemicals

Fuji Silysia Chemical

Henan Yingchuan New Material

Delaphos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Anticorrosive Pigment Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Anticorrosive Pigment Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Anticorrosive Pigment Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Anticorrosive Pigment Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Anticorrosive Pigment Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Anticorrosive Pigment Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticorrosive Pigment Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Anticorrosive Pigment Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Anticorrosive Pigment Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

