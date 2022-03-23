Oleum Cinnamomi Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Oleum Cinnamomi in global, including the following market information:

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Oleum Cinnamomi companies in 2021 (%)

The global Oleum Cinnamomi market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cinnamon Leaf Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Oleum Cinnamomi include Cassia Co-op, Guangxi Jinggui, Guangxi Pengbo, Rongxian Ruifeng, PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama, Tung Lam, Dong Duong, Nature?s Agro Products Lanka and Guangxi Gengyuan, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Oleum Cinnamomi manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cinnamon Leaf Oil

Cinnamon Bark Oil

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical

Cosmetic

Others

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Oleum Cinnamomi revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Oleum Cinnamomi revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Oleum Cinnamomi sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Oleum Cinnamomi sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cassia Co-op

Guangxi Jinggui

Guangxi Pengbo

Rongxian Ruifeng

PT Mitra Ayu Adi Pratama

Tung Lam

Dong Duong

Nature?s Agro Products Lanka

Guangxi Gengyuan

Agrideco Vietnam

Segment by Type

Cinnamon Leaf Oil

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Oleum Cinnamomi Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Oleum Cinnamomi Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Oleum Cinnamomi Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Oleum Cinnamomi Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Oleum Cinnamomi Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Oleum Cinnamomi Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleum Cinnamomi Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Oleum Cinnamomi Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Oleum Cinnamomi Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Oleum Cinnamomi Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

