Waterproof Material Additive Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Waterproof Material Additive in global, including the following market information:

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Ton)

Global top five Waterproof Material Additive companies in 2021 (%)

The global Waterproof Material Additive market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Waterproof Material Additive include BASF, Carlisle Companies Inc., Conpro Chemicals Private Limited, Drizoro S.A.U., Fosroc International Limited, Johns Manville Corporation, Mapei S.P.A, Pidilite Industries Limited and Sika Ag, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Waterproof Material Additive manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid

Powder

Others

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Concrete

Others

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Ton)

Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Waterproof Material Additive revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Waterproof Material Additive revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Waterproof Material Additive sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Ton)

Key companies Waterproof Material Additive sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

Drizoro S.A.U.

Fosroc International Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika Ag

Soprema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Waterproof Material Additive Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Waterproof Material Additive Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Waterproof Material Additive Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Waterproof Material Additive Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Waterproof Material Additive Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Waterproof Material Additive Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Waterproof Material Additive Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Waterproof Material Additive Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Waterproof Material Additive Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Waterproof Material Additive Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Waterproof Material Additive Companies

