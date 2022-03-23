Aluminum Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Recycling in global, including the following market information:

Global Aluminum Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Aluminum Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Aluminum Recycling companies in 2021 (%)

The global Aluminum Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Construction Scrap Aluminum Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Recycling include Aleris International,, Novelis, Hindalco Novelis, Matalco Inc., Real Alloy, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management, OmniSource and Northeast Metal Traders, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Aluminum Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Aluminum Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Construction Scrap Aluminum

Automobile Scrap Aluminum

Aluminum Cans

Other

Global Aluminum Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aluminium Ingot

Aluminium Plate

Others

Global Aluminum Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Aluminum Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Aluminum Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Aluminum Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Aluminum Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Aluminum Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Aleris International,

Novelis

Hindalco Novelis

Matalco Inc.

Real Alloy

Kuusakoski

Sims Metal Management

OmniSource

Northeast Metal Traders

Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal

Chiho Environmental Group

GLE Scrap Metal

Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd

Shanhai Sigma

Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Aluminum Recycling Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Aluminum Recycling Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Aluminum Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Aluminum Recycling Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Aluminum Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Aluminum Recycling Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Aluminum Recycling Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Aluminum Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Recycling Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Recycling Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Recycling Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Recycling Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

