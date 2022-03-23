Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Bentonite for Drilling Fluid in global, including the following market information:

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Bentonite for Drilling Fluid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sodium Bentonite Clays Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Bentonite for Drilling Fluid include Wyo-Ben Inc, Minerals Technologies(Amcol), Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM), Black Hills Bentonite, Tolsa Group, Clariant, Bentonite Company LLC (Russia), Laviosa Minerals SpA and Ashapura, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Bentonite for Drilling Fluid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sodium Bentonite Clays

Calcium Bentonite Clays

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

On Shore

Off Shore

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Bentonite for Drilling Fluid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Bentonite for Drilling Fluid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Bentonite for Drilling Fluid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Bentonite for Drilling Fluid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Wyo-Ben Inc

Minerals Technologies(Amcol)

Bentonite Performance Minerals LLC (BPM)

Black Hills Bentonite

Tolsa Group

Clariant

Bentonite Company LLC (Russia)

Laviosa Minerals SpA

Ashapura

Star Bentonite Group

Kunimine Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Bentonite for Drilling Fluid Companies

