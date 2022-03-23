Aluminum Can Recycling Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Aluminum Can Recycling
This report contains market size and forecasts of Aluminum Can Recycling in global, including the following market information:
- Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Aluminum Can Recycling companies in 2021 (%)
The global Aluminum Can Recycling market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Beverage Can Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Aluminum Can Recycling include Aleris International,, Novelis, Hindalco Novelis, Matalco Inc., Real Alloy, Kuusakoski, Sims Metal Management, OmniSource and Northeast Metal Traders, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Aluminum Can Recycling manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Beverage Can
- Oil Can
- Other
Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Aluminium Ingot
- Aluminium Plate
- Others
Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Aluminum Can Recycling revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Aluminum Can Recycling revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Aluminum Can Recycling sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Aluminum Can Recycling sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Aleris International,
- Novelis
- Hindalco Novelis
- Matalco Inc.
- Real Alloy
- Kuusakoski
- Sims Metal Management
- OmniSource
- Northeast Metal Traders
- Alpert & Alpert Iron & Metal
- Chiho Environmental Group
- GLE Scrap Metal
- Ye Chiu Metal Recycling China Ltd
- Shanhai Sigma
- Zhengzhou Wantai Aluminium Industry
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Aluminum Can Recycling Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Aluminum Can Recycling Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Aluminum Can Recycling Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Aluminum Can Recycling Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Aluminum Can Recycling Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Aluminum Can Recycling Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Can Recycling Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Aluminum Can Recycling Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Aluminum Can Recycling Companies
4 Sights by Product
