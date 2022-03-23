Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Gallium Antimonide (GaSb)
This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) in global, including the following market information:
- Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
LEC Grown GaAs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) include Chaoyang Limei Semiconductor, Azelis Holding, Wafer Technology, ALB Materials, American Elements and Galaxy Compound Semiconductors, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- LEC Grown GaAs
- VGF Grown GaAs
- Others
Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- RF
- LED
- Photonics
- Photovoltaic
Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Chaoyang Limei Semiconductor
- Azelis Holding
- Wafer Technology
- ALB Materials
- American Elements
- Galaxy Compound Semiconductors
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallium Antimonide (GaSb) Companies
