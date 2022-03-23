High Purity Gallium Metal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High Purity Gallium Metal
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Purity Gallium Metal in global, including the following market information:
- Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five High Purity Gallium Metal companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Purity Gallium Metal market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
2N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Purity Gallium Metal include Alcoa, China Hongqiao Group Limited, Rio Tinto, UC Rusal, Aluminium Corporation of China, BHP Billiton, China Power Investment Corporation, Dubal Aluminium and Norsk Hydro and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the High Purity Gallium Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 2N
- 3N
- 4N
- 5N
Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Semiconductors
- Biomedical Applications
- Galinstan and Other Alloys
- Others
Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies High Purity Gallium Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies High Purity Gallium Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies High Purity Gallium Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies High Purity Gallium Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Alcoa
- China Hongqiao Group Limited
- Rio Tinto
- UC Rusal
- Aluminium Corporation of China
- BHP Billiton
- China Power Investment Corporation
- Dubal Aluminium
- Norsk Hydro
- Xinfa Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Purity Gallium Metal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Purity Gallium Metal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Purity Gallium Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Purity Gallium Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Purity Gallium Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Purity Gallium Metal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Purity Gallium Metal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Purity Gallium Metal Companies
