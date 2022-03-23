Petrochemical Adsorbent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Petrochemical Adsorbent in global, including the following market information:

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Petrochemical Adsorbent companies in 2021 (%)

The global Petrochemical Adsorbent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Molecular Sieves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Petrochemical Adsorbent include Honeywell UOP, BASF SE, Arkema, Grace, Clariant, Axens S.A, Kuraray Co. Ltd., Cabot Corporation and Calgon Carbon Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Petrochemical Adsorbent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Molecular Sieves

Activated Carbon

Silica Gel

Others

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil and Gas

Chemical

Others

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Petrochemical Adsorbent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Petrochemical Adsorbent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Petrochemical Adsorbent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Petrochemical Adsorbent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell UOP

BASF SE

Arkema

Grace

Clariant

Axens S.A

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corporation

Calgon Carbon Corporation

CECA

CRI

Sinopec

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Petrochemical Adsorbent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Petrochemical Adsorbent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Petrochemical Adsorbent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Petrochemical Adsorbent Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Adsorbent Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Petrochemical Adsorbent Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Petrochemical Adsorbent Companies

