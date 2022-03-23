Dodecanoic Acid Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dodecanoic Acid in global, including the following market information:

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Dodecanoic Acid companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dodecanoic Acid market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Fractionated Fatty Acids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dodecanoic Acid include VVF LLC, Cail??Par?s, KLK OLEO, Wilmar International Ltd., IOI Oleo GmbH, Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd., Oleon N.V., Kao Corporation and Godrej Industries Limited and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dodecanoic Acid manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Fractionated Fatty Acids

Distilled Fatty Acids

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverage

Textile

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dodecanoic Acid revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dodecanoic Acid revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dodecanoic Acid sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Dodecanoic Acid sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

VVF LLC

Cail??Par?s

KLK OLEO

Wilmar International Ltd.

IOI Oleo GmbH

Musim Mas Holdings Pte. Ltd.

Oleon N.V.

Kao Corporation

Godrej Industries Limited

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dodecanoic Acid Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dodecanoic Acid Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dodecanoic Acid Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dodecanoic Acid Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dodecanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dodecanoic Acid Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dodecanoic Acid Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dodecanoic Acid Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dodecanoic Acid Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dodecanoic Acid Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dodecanoic Acid Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dodecanoic Acid Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dodecanoic Acid Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dodecanoic Acid Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dodecanoic Acid Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

