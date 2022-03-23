2022-2027 Global and Regional Offshore Coating Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version

The global Offshore Coating market was valued at 2698.3 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.08% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Offshore Coating can protect against chloride ion corrosion for a long time, effectively protecting metals and other materials from corrosion by seawater. Excellent corrosion resistance, corrosion resistance to humid atmosphere, acid rain, sea water and salt spray, and extremely high stability to petroleum and petrochemical products and organic solvents.From a global perspective, in 2019, the global offshore coatings market is mainly led by China. China is the world`s largest producer and consumer of offshore coatings, and is also the country with the largest increase in demand. This trend will continue in the future constantly. North America is the second largest production area in the offshore coatings market, accounting for 21.86% of world production in 2019. Major foreign manufacturers include Akzo Nobel, PPG, Haihong Senior, Sherwin, Jordan, RPM, Prime Coating, Nippon Paint, KCC, etc. Among them, Akzo Nobel, PPG, Haihong Senior, Sherwin and Jordan are the top five manufacturers in the market, which accounted for about 52.7% of the market output value. At present, Akzo Nobel is a leader in the global market. In 2019, Akzo Nobel accounted for approximately 16.34% of the global market output. Offshore Coating can be divided into three types: solvent coatings, water-based coatings and powder coatings. Among them, solvent coating has the largest market share, accounting for about 2/3 of the market in 2019. Due to environmental issues, the growth rate of water-based coatings and powder coatings is expected to continue to accelerate. Offshore oil production platform is the most important downstream application, and its market share in 2019 is about 62%. It is expected that offshore wind power equipment will become the most potential application.

By Market Verdors:

Akzo Nobel

Hempel

PPG Industries

Sherwin-Williams

Jotun

Chugoku Marine Paints

KCC Marine Coatings

RPM International

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

Luoyang SUNRUI Anti-Corrosion Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Yutong New Materials Co., Ltd.

Great Bridge

YUNG CHI PAINT

By Types:

Solvent Coating

Water-Based Coating

Powder Coating

By Applications:

Offshore Oil Production Platform

Dock Storage Tank

Offshore Wind Power Equipment

Pipes And Cables

Sea Bridge

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends:

Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

