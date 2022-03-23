Ultraviolet Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Ultraviolet Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Ultraviolet Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet Adhesives include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Ashland, Dymax, Permabond, Threebond, Masterbond and Epotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Ultraviolet Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic-Based

Cyanoacrylate-Based

Epoxy-Based

Silicone-Based

Polyurethane-Based

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Other

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Henkel

H.B. Fuller

3M

Ashland

Dymax

Permabond

Threebond

Masterbond

Epotek

Microcoat

Norland Products

Delo Industrial Adhesives

Panacol

Hi Bond Adhesives

Scigrip

Beacon Adhesives

Polytec

Parson Adhesives

Chemence

ITW Devcon

KIWO

Electro-Lite

Flint Group

Sadechaf

EMIUV

Loxeal

Fielco

Bohle

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Micro-Lite Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Ultraviolet Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

Global and Japan Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

