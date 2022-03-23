Ultraviolet Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Ultraviolet Adhesives
This report contains market size and forecasts of Ultraviolet Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
- Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five Ultraviolet Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global Ultraviolet Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Ultraviolet Adhesives include Henkel, H.B. Fuller, 3M, Ashland, Dymax, Permabond, Threebond, Masterbond and Epotek, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Ultraviolet Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic-Based
- Cyanoacrylate-Based
- Epoxy-Based
- Silicone-Based
- Polyurethane-Based
Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Communication Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Military & Aerospace Electronics
- Other
Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Ultraviolet Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Henkel
- H.B. Fuller
- 3M
- Ashland
- Dymax
- Permabond
- Threebond
- Masterbond
- Epotek
- Microcoat
- Norland Products
- Delo Industrial Adhesives
- Panacol
- Hi Bond Adhesives
- Scigrip
- Beacon Adhesives
- Polytec
- Parson Adhesives
- Chemence
- ITW Devcon
- KIWO
- Electro-Lite
- Flint Group
- Sadechaf
- EMIUV
- Loxeal
- Fielco
- Bohle
- Royal Adhesives & Sealants
- Micro-Lite Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Ultraviolet Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Ultraviolet Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Ultraviolet Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Ultraviolet Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
Customize/Section/Part Purchase @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/chapters-purchase/6961177/global-ultraviolet-adhesives-2022-2028-859
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global and Japan Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Global and Japan Ultraviolet Adhesives Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
Ultraviolet Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027