SMT Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
SMT Adhesives
This report contains market size and forecasts of SMT Adhesives in global, including the following market information:
- Global SMT Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global SMT Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
- Global top five SMT Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)
The global SMT Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Acrylic-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of SMT Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Fuller and Hexion and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the SMT Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global SMT Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global SMT Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Acrylic-Based
- Cyanoacrylate-Based
- Epoxy-Based
- Silicone-Based
- Polyurethane-Based
Global SMT Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global SMT Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Communication Electronics
- Industrial Electronics
- Automotive Electronics
- Military & Aerospace Electronics
- Other
Global SMT Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global SMT Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies SMT Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies SMT Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies SMT Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies SMT Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3M
- Henkel
- ITW
- DELO Industrial Adhesives
- Dow
- Huntsman
- LORD Corp
- H.B. Fuller
- Hexion
- Panacol-Elosol GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 SMT Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global SMT Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global SMT Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global SMT Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global SMT Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global SMT Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top SMT Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global SMT Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global SMT Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global SMT Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global SMT Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SMT Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers SMT Adhesives Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMT Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SMT Adhesives Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMT Adhesives Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global SMT Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Acrylic-Based
