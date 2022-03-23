SMT Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of SMT Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global SMT Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global SMT Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five SMT Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global SMT Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of SMT Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Fuller and Hexion and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the SMT Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global SMT Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SMT Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic-Based

Cyanoacrylate-Based

Epoxy-Based

Silicone-Based

Polyurethane-Based

Global SMT Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SMT Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Other

Global SMT Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global SMT Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies SMT Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies SMT Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies SMT Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies SMT Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

ITW

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dow

Huntsman

LORD Corp

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 SMT Adhesives Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global SMT Adhesives Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global SMT Adhesives Overall Market Size

2.1 Global SMT Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global SMT Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global SMT Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top SMT Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global SMT Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global SMT Adhesives Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global SMT Adhesives Sales by Companies

3.5 Global SMT Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 SMT Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers SMT Adhesives Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMT Adhesives Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 SMT Adhesives Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 SMT Adhesives Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global SMT Adhesives Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Acrylic-Based

