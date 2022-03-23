News

Benorylate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Benorylate Market

Benorylate is the esterification product of paracetamol and acetylsalicylic acid with anti-inflammatory, analgesic and antipyretic properties.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Benorylate in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Benorylate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Benorylate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kg)
  • Global top five Benorylate companies in 2021 (%)

 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Benorylate include Santa Cruz Biotechnology, TCI, LGC, Ark Pharm, Key Organics, Selleck Chemicals, BOC Sciences, Clearsynth and AK Scientific, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Benorylate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Benorylate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kg)

Global Benorylate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Min Purity Less Than 98%
  • Min Purity 98%-99%
  • Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Benorylate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Research
  • Medical

Global Benorylate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Benorylate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Benorylate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Benorylate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kg)
  • Key companies Benorylate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology
  • TCI
  • LGC
  • Ark Pharm
  • Key Organics
  • Selleck Chemicals
  • BOC Sciences
  • Clearsynth
  • AK Scientific
  • Taiclone
  • SimSon Pharma

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Benorylate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Benorylate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Benorylate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Benorylate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Benorylate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Benorylate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Benorylate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Benorylate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Benorylate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Benorylate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Benorylate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Benorylate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Benorylate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benorylate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Benorylate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Benorylate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Benorylate Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Min Purity Less Than 98%
4.1.3 Min Purity 98%-99%

