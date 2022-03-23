News

Airport Control Tower Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Airport Control Tower Market

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

  • Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Airport Control Tower include ABP, Aerotechnica-MLT Ltd, AJT Engineering, ARC Aviation Renewables Corp., MOBILE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD., MTECH Systems Pty Ltd, NITA, Systems Interface Limited and TELEPHONICS CORPORATION, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Airport Control Tower manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Airport Control Tower Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Airport Control Tower Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Fixed
  • Mobile

Global Airport Control Tower Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Private
  • Commercial
  • Other

Global Airport Control Tower Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Airport Control Tower revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Airport Control Tower revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Airport Control Tower sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Airport Control Tower sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • ABP
  • Aerotechnica-MLT Ltd
  • AJT Engineering
  • ARC Aviation Renewables Corp.
  • MOBILE AIR TRAFFIC CONTROL SYSTEMS LTD.
  • MTECH Systems Pty Ltd
  • NITA
  • Systems Interface Limited
  • TELEPHONICS CORPORATION
  • TRANSCON ES
  • VITROCISET

