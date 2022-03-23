News

Aquaculture ROV Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Aquaculture ROV Market

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

  • Depth below 100m Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Aquaculture ROV include AKVA GROUP, Blueye Robotics, Cathx Ocean, Deep Trekker, Hvalpsund Net, Imenco AS, Nido Robotics, ROV Innovations and SEAMOR, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Aquaculture ROV manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Aquaculture ROV Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Aquaculture ROV Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Depth below 100m
  • Depth 100m-200m
  • Depth 201-300m
  • Others

Global Aquaculture ROV Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Underwater Observation
  • Environmental Test
  • Others

Global Aquaculture ROV Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Aquaculture ROV revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Aquaculture ROV revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Aquaculture ROV sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Aquaculture ROV sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • AKVA GROUP
  • Blueye Robotics
  • Cathx Ocean
  • Deep Trekker
  • Hvalpsund Net
  • Imenco AS
  • Nido Robotics
  • ROV Innovations
  • SEAMOR
  • Sperre
  • TMI-ORION
  • VideoRay

