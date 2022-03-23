Welded Gratings Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Welded Gratings in global, including the following market information:

Global Welded Gratings Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Welded Gratings Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Welded Gratings companies in 2021 (%)

The global Welded Gratings market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Carbon Steel Bars Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Welded Gratings include AMICO, Nucor, Webforge, GI-RO, Enzar, Yan Tai HuaLian Steel Structure, XinXxing Gratings, MEA and Interstate Gratings, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Welded Gratings manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Welded Gratings Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Welded Gratings Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Carbon Steel Bars

Aluminum Steel Bars

Stainless Steel Bars

Others

Global Welded Gratings Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Welded Gratings Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Platform

Stair Tread

Catwalk

Others

Global Welded Gratings Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Welded Gratings Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Welded Gratings revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Welded Gratings revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Welded Gratings sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Welded Gratings sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AMICO

Nucor

Webforge

GI-RO

Enzar

Yan Tai HuaLian Steel Structure

XinXxing Gratings

MEA

Interstate Gratings

Grating Pacific

Lichtgitter

Gebruder Meiser

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Welded Gratings Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Welded Gratings Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Welded Gratings Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Welded Gratings Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Welded Gratings Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Welded Gratings Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Welded Gratings Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Welded Gratings Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Welded Gratings Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Welded Gratings Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Welded Gratings Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Welded Gratings Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Welded Gratings Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Gratings Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Welded Gratings Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Welded Gratings Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Welded Gratings Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

