Long Pass Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Long Pass Filters
Longpass filters are optical filters that reflect short wavelengths while transmitting, or passing, long wavelengths. Conversely, Shortpass filters transmit short wavelengths but reflect long ones.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Long Pass Filters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Long Pass Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Long Pass Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Long Pass Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Long Pass Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 500nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Long Pass Filters include Newport, Thorlabs, Edmund Optics, SCHOTT, Dynasil, Chroma Technology, Midwest Optical Systems, Omega Optical and Hoya, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Long Pass Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Long Pass Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Long Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Less Than 500nm
- 500-1000nm
- More Than 1000nm
Global Long Pass Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Long Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Research
- Astronomy
Global Long Pass Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Long Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Long Pass Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Long Pass Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Long Pass Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Long Pass Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Newport
- Thorlabs
- Edmund Optics
- SCHOTT
- Dynasil
- Chroma Technology
- Midwest Optical Systems
- Omega Optical
- Hoya
- Knight Optical
- SIGMAKOKI
- Daheng New Epoch Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Long Pass Filters Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Long Pass Filters Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Long Pass Filters Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Long Pass Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Long Pass Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Long Pass Filters Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Long Pass Filters Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Long Pass Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Long Pass Filters Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Long Pass Filters Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Long Pass Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Long Pass Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Long Pass Filters Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Pass Filters Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Long Pass Filters Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Long Pass Filters Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Long Pass Filters Market Size Markets
