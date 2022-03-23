Fireboats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Inboard Waterjet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Fireboats include AISTER, ARES Shipyard, ARTE BOAT YARD, ASIS BOATS, BORD A BORD, Derecktor, Efinor Sea Cleaner, Hatl?y Maritime AS and Hydrolift, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Fireboats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Global Fireboats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fireboats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Inboard Waterjet

Outboard Waterjet

Global Fireboats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Environmental Protection

Rescue

Other

Global Fireboats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Fireboats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Fireboats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Fireboats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Fireboats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

AISTER

ARES Shipyard

ARTE BOAT YARD

ASIS BOATS

BORD A BORD

Derecktor

Efinor Sea Cleaner

Hatl?y Maritime AS

Hydrolift

LOMOcean Design

Lung Teh Shipbuilding

Marinnor

Maritime Partner AS

Metal Shark Aluminum Boats

Metalcraft Marine Inc

OceanAlpha

Stanley Aluminum Boats

