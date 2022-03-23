News

Fireboats Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fireboats Market

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

  • Inboard Waterjet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Fireboats include AISTER, ARES Shipyard, ARTE BOAT YARD, ASIS BOATS, BORD A BORD, Derecktor, Efinor Sea Cleaner, Hatl?y Maritime AS and Hydrolift, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Fireboats manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Report Sample includes:
– Table of Contents
– List of Tables & Figures
– Charts
– Research Methodology

Global Fireboats Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fireboats Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Inboard Waterjet
  • Outboard Waterjet

Global Fireboats Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Environmental Protection
  • Rescue
  • Other

Global Fireboats Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Fireboats revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fireboats revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Fireboats sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Fireboats sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • AISTER
  • ARES Shipyard
  • ARTE BOAT YARD
  • ASIS BOATS
  • BORD A BORD
  • Derecktor
  • Efinor Sea Cleaner
  • Hatl?y Maritime AS
  • Hydrolift
  • LOMOcean Design
  • Lung Teh Shipbuilding
  • Marinnor
  • Maritime Partner AS
  • Metal Shark Aluminum Boats
  • Metalcraft Marine Inc
  • OceanAlpha
  • Stanley Aluminum Boats

