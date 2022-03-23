Short Pass Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Short Pass Filters
A short pass filter or short wavepass filter (SP filter) is a filter that transmits at shorter wavelengths and rejects longer wavelengths.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Pass Filters in global, including the following market information:
- Global Short Pass Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Short Pass Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Short Pass Filters companies in 2021 (%)
The global Short Pass Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Less Than 500nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Short Pass Filters include Newport, Thorlabs, Edmund Optics, S1 Optics, Dynasil, Omega Optical, Midwest Optical Systems, SIGMAKOKI and Chroma Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Short Pass Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Short Pass Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Short Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Less Than 500nm
- 500-1000nm
- More Than 1000nm
Global Short Pass Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Short Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Industrial
- Research
- Astronomy
Global Short Pass Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Short Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Short Pass Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Short Pass Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Short Pass Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Short Pass Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Newport
- Thorlabs
- Edmund Optics
- S1 Optics
- Dynasil
- Omega Optical
- Midwest Optical Systems
- SIGMAKOKI
- Chroma Technology
- SHIBUYA OPTICAL
- Elliot Scientific
- Asahi Spectra
- Shape optics Technolgoies
