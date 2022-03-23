Short Pass Filters Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A short pass filter or short wavepass filter (SP filter) is a filter that transmits at shorter wavelengths and rejects longer wavelengths.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Short Pass Filters in global, including the following market information:

Global Short Pass Filters Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Short Pass Filters Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Short Pass Filters companies in 2021 (%)

The global Short Pass Filters market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Less Than 500nm Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Short Pass Filters include Newport, Thorlabs, Edmund Optics, S1 Optics, Dynasil, Omega Optical, Midwest Optical Systems, SIGMAKOKI and Chroma Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Short Pass Filters manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Short Pass Filters Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Short Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Less Than 500nm

500-1000nm

More Than 1000nm

Global Short Pass Filters Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Short Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial

Research

Astronomy

Global Short Pass Filters Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Short Pass Filters Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Short Pass Filters revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Short Pass Filters revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Short Pass Filters sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Short Pass Filters sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Newport

Thorlabs

Edmund Optics

S1 Optics

Dynasil

Omega Optical

Midwest Optical Systems

SIGMAKOKI

Chroma Technology

SHIBUYA OPTICAL

Elliot Scientific

Asahi Spectra

Shape optics Technolgoies

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Short Pass Filters Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Short Pass Filters Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Short Pass Filters Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Short Pass Filters Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Short Pass Filters Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Short Pass Filters Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Short Pass Filters Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Short Pass Filters Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Short Pass Filters Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Short Pass Filters Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Short Pass Filters Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Short Pass Filters Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Short Pass Filters Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Pass Filters Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Short Pass Filters Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Short Pass Filters Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Short Pass Filters Market Size

