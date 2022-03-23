News

Hydrocarbon Tank Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

  • Fixed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Hydrocarbon Tank include Aqua-Guard, Canflex, Covertex, Crunchoil, Desmi, ECOservice-NEFTEGAZ, EMPTEEZY, LAMOR and Markleen Terra, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Hydrocarbon Tank manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Hydrocarbon Tank Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Hydrocarbon Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Fixed
  • Floating and Towable
  • Other

Global Hydrocarbon Tank Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Shipbuilding
  • Temporary Storage
  • Earthquake Relief
  • Other

Global Hydrocarbon Tank Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Hydrocarbon Tank revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Hydrocarbon Tank revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Hydrocarbon Tank sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Hydrocarbon Tank sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Aqua-Guard
  • Canflex
  • Covertex
  • Crunchoil
  • Desmi
  • ECOservice-NEFTEGAZ
  • EMPTEEZY
  • LAMOR
  • Markleen Terra
  • Sillinger
  • Sorbcontrol
  • Vikoma International

