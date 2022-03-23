Equine Veterinary Services Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Equine Veterinary Services
Equine veterinary service is defined as the services given to the horses for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of diseases and injuries.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Equine Veterinary Services in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Equine Veterinary Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
by Animal Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Equine Veterinary Services include Addison Biological Laboratory Inc, Animart LLC, CVS Group plc, Ethos Veterinary Health, Greencross Limited, IDEXX Laboratories, Inc., Mars, Incorporated, National Veterinary Care Ltd and Patterson Companies Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Equine Veterinary Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Equine Veterinary Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
by Animal Type
- Companion Animal
- Farm Animal
by Service
- Surgery
- Diagnostics Tests and Imaging
- Physical Health Monitoring
- Dental Care
- Vaccination
- Others
Global Equine Veterinary Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Veterinary Clinics
- Veterinary Hospital
- Others
Global Equine Veterinary Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Equine Veterinary Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Equine Veterinary Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Addison Biological Laboratory Inc
- Animart LLC
- CVS Group plc
- Ethos Veterinary Health
- Greencross Limited
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Mars, Incorporated
- National Veterinary Care Ltd
- Patterson Companies Inc.
- Pets at Home Group Plc
- Medical Management International (MMI)
- National Veterinary Associates, Inc.
- VCA Antech, Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Equine Veterinary Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Equine Veterinary Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Equine Veterinary Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Equine Veterinary Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Equine Veterinary Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Equine Veterinary Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Equine Veterinary Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Equine Veterinary Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equine Veterinary Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Equine Veterinary Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Equine Veterinary Services Companies
