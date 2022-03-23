Wet Macular Degeneration Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Wet macular degeneration is a chronic eye disorder that induces vague vision or a blind spot in the patient’s visual field.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wet Macular Degeneration in Global, including the following market information:

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Wet Macular Degeneration market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

by Drug Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Wet Macular Degeneration include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novartis AG, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Ophthotech Corporation and Gilead Sciences, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Wet Macular Degeneration companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

by Drug

Lucentis

Eylea

Avastin

Others

by Route of Administration

Intravitreal

Intravenous

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospitals

Clinics

Research Institutes

Academic Institutes

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Wet Macular Degeneration Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Wet Macular Degeneration revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Wet Macular Degeneration revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Novartis AG

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Ophthotech Corporation

Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Alcon

Genzyme Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

EyeCyte, Inc.

PanOptica Inc

