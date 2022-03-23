News

Ship Ballast Water Treatment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Ship Ballast Water Treatment Market

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

  • Filtration Systems (Physical) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Ship Ballast Water Treatment include Alfa Laval, Bawat, BIO SEA, Cathelco, Damen, Daniamant, Desmi, DNV GL and Ecochlor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Ship Ballast Water Treatment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Ship Ballast Water Treatment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Ship Ballast Water Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Filtration Systems (Physical)
  • Chemical Disinfection
  • Ultra-violet Treatment
  • Others

Global Ship Ballast Water Treatment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Tanker
  • Bulker
  • Fishing Boat
  • Others

Global Ship Ballast Water Treatment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Ship Ballast Water Treatment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Ship Ballast Water Treatment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Ship Ballast Water Treatment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Ship Ballast Water Treatment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Alfa Laval
  • Bawat
  • BIO SEA
  • Cathelco
  • Damen
  • Daniamant
  • Desmi
  • DNV GL
  • Ecochlor
  • ENWA Sandnes
  • Goltens Green Technologies
  • HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUSTRIES
  • MAHLE Industriefiltration
  • Shanghai Cyeco Environmental Technology Co.,Ltd
  • Trojan Marinex
  • W?rtsil? Corporation

