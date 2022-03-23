News

Fishing Ship Winch Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Fishing Ship Winch Market

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

  • Hydraulic Drive Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
  • The global key manufacturers of Fishing Ship Winch include DMT MARINE EQUIPMENT SA, Aker Brattvaag, BLANCHADELL, Bloom, BOPP Treuils JEB, DECK Engineering O?, Ibercia, Lindgren-Pitman and MacGregor, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
  • We surveyed the Fishing Ship Winch manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Global Fishing Ship Winch Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Fishing Ship Winch Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Hydraulic Drive
  • Electric Drive
  • Other

Global Fishing Ship Winch Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Fishery Research
  • Fishing
  • Other

Global Fishing Ship Winch Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Fishing Ship Winch revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Fishing Ship Winch revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Fishing Ship Winch sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
  • Key companies Fishing Ship Winch sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • DMT MARINE EQUIPMENT SA
  • Aker Brattvaag
  • BLANCHADELL
  • Bloom
  • BOPP Treuils JEB
  • DECK Engineering O?
  • Ibercia
  • Lindgren-Pitman
  • MacGregor
  • Marco
  • Marina Diesel
  • Mecaron
  • Spencer Carter
  • THR Marine

