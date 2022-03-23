Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Fuller and Hexion and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Acrylic-Based

Cyanoacrylate-Based

Epoxy-Based

Silicone-Based

Polyurethane-Based

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Consumer Electronics

Communication Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Automotive Electronics

Military & Aerospace Electronics

Other

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

3M

Henkel

ITW

DELO Industrial Adhesives

Dow

Huntsman

LORD Corp

H.B. Fuller

Hexion

Panacol-Elosol GmbH

