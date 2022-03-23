NewsTechnology

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
  • Global top five Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives companies in 2021 (%)

The global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Acrylic-Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives include 3M, Henkel, ITW, DELO Industrial Adhesives, Dow, Huntsman, LORD Corp, H.B. Fuller and Hexion and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Acrylic-Based
  • Cyanoacrylate-Based
  • Epoxy-Based
  • Silicone-Based
  • Polyurethane-Based

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Consumer Electronics
  • Communication Electronics
  • Industrial Electronics
  • Automotive Electronics
  • Military & Aerospace Electronics
  • Other

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
  • Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
  • Key companies Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • 3M
  • Henkel
  • ITW
  • DELO Industrial Adhesives
  • Dow
  • Huntsman
  • LORD Corp
  • H.B. Fuller
  • Hexion
  • Panacol-Elosol GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Adhesives Product Type

