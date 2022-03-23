Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ADS Biotec, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc. and Takara Bio, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument

Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagent

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Scientific Research

Diagnostic Center

Others

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

ADS Biotec

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Promega Corporation

QIAGEN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Product Type

