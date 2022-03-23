Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ADS Biotec, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc. and Takara Bio, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument
- Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagent
Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospital
- Scientific Research
- Diagnostic Center
- Others
Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
- ADS Biotec
- Agilent Technologies
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Merck KGaA
- Danaher Corporation
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Illumina, Inc.
- Takara Bio, Inc.
- Promega Corporation
- QIAGEN
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Product Type
