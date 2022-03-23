News

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent in Global, including the following market information:

  • Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., ADS Biotec, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Illumina, Inc. and Takara Bio, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument
  • Nucleic Acid Extraction Reagent

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Hospital
  • Scientific Research
  • Diagnostic Center
  • Others

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
  • ADS Biotec
  • Agilent Technologies
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • Merck KGaA
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
  • Illumina, Inc.
  • Takara Bio, Inc.
  • Promega Corporation
  • QIAGEN

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Product Type

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global and Japan Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027

Global Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Industry Research Report 2021 Segmented by Major Market Players, Types, Applications and Countries Forecast to 2027

Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2027

Global and Regional Nucleic Acid Extraction Instrument & Reagent Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report Standard Version 2021-2027

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore11 hours ago
0 2 3 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

HR Software Market Expected To Reach xx.xx mn USD With growth Rate of x.x by 2028: Kronos, Infor Global Solutions, McKesson, Ultimate Software, ADP,

December 14, 2021

Bass Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Top Key Players, Types, Applications and Regional Forecast 2015-2028

December 17, 2021

Feed Acidifiers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

2 weeks ago

Motorcycle Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast Up To 2028

December 23, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button