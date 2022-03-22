Gyrocopters Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Gyrocopters market was valued at 23.25 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.94% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Gyrocopter – also known as an autogyro – is an aircraft that optically resembles a helicopter. Contrary to a helicopter, a gyrocopter also features a propeller that provides forward thrust. And unlike a helicopter, the gyrocopter?s rotor is not engine-powered during flight, but merely passively powered by airstream that results from the forward propulsion. This is the so-called autorotation. Because of their lightweight and compact construction, gyrocopters are classified as Ultralight Aircrafts, which leads to considerable cost advantages of flight operations and also with regard to obtaining a flight license.The high-qualified nature of the global gyrocopters market accounts for the clear dominance of well-entrenched players that operate in international markets. This poses challenge for small players that compete with large players with respect to quality, safety, functionalities, and services. The use of newer technologies by large players to add qualitative value to existing products will further add to the woes of small players.

By Market Verdors:

Company A

Company B

By Types:

Open Cockpit

Enclosed Cockpit

By Applications:

Civil Use

Military

