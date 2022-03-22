Router Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Router market was valued at 82.2 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 16.79% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A Wifi/wireless router is a device that performs the functions of a router and also includes the functions of a wireless access point. It is used to provide access to the Internet or a private computer network. It can function in a wired LAN (local area network), in a wireless-only LAN (WLAN), or in a mixed wired/wireless network, depending on the manufacturer and model. Consumer wireless routers vary in the WiFi range they support. China`s home Wi-Fi router business is expanding fast in the past few years, with about 18.15% Compound Annual Growth Rate between 2012 and 2016. The market will keep expanding with more and more downstream users and the upgrading of products. Nowadays, 300Mbps and 450Mbps are the hottest models in China`s home Wi-Fi router market, while higher speed and smart home Wi-Fi routers are seeing to occupy important positions in forecast period, one of the key influencing factors is the prevalence of online games. Key players in China home Wi-Fi router production market are TP-LINK, D-Link, Tenda, NETGEAR, ASUS, Huawei and a few others. New entrants like Qihoo 360, Gee (HiWiFi) and Xiaomi are growing fast and taking more and more market share in these years. However, among all thse, with over 30% market share, TP-Link will hold the No.1 market place in forecast period.

By Market Verdors:

TP-LINK

D-Link

Tenda

NETGEAR

ASUS

Huawei

Qihoo 360

Gee

Xiaomi

By Types:

150Mbps

300Mbps

450Mbps

By Applications:

Home Office Using

Entertainment Using

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Router Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Router Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Router Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Router Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Router Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Router Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Router (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Router Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Router Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Router (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global Router Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Router Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

