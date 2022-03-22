SWIR Cameras Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global SWIR Cameras market was valued at 12.77 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 8.26% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors.Short-wave infrared (SWIR) light is typically defined as light in the 0.9 – 1.7?m wavelength range, but can also be classified from 0.7 – 2.5?m. Since silicon sensors have an upper limit of approximately 1.0?m, SWIR imaging requires unique optical and electronic components capable of performing in the specific SWIR range. Sensing in the shortwave infrared (SWIR) range (wavelengths from 0.9 to 1.7 microns) has only recently been made practical by the development of Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) sensors. Unlike Mid-Wave Infrared (MWIR) and Long-Wave Infrared (LWIR) light, which is emitted from the object itself, SWIR is similar to visible light in that photons are reflected or absorbed by an object, providing the strong contrast needed for high resolution imaging. Ambient star light and background radiance (nightglow) are natural emitters of SWIR and provide excellent illumination for outdoor, nighttime imaging. It is essential to use a lens that is designed, optimized, and coated for the SWIR wavelength range. Using a lens designed for the visible spectrum will result in lower resolution images and higher optical aberrations. Since SWIR wavelengths transmit through glass, lenses, and other optical components (optical filters, windows, etc.) designed for SWIR can be manufactured using the same techniques used for visible components, decreasing manufacturing cost and enabling the use of protective windows and filters within a system. A large number of applications that are difficult or impossible to perform using visible light are possible using SWIR. When imaging in SWIR, water vapor, fog, and certain materials such as silicon are transparent. Additionally, colors that appear almost identical in the visible may be easily differentiated using SWIR. SWIR imaging is used in a variety of applications including electronic board inspection, solar cell inspection, produce inspection, identifying and sorting, surveillance, anti-counterfeiting, process quality control, and much more. To understand the benefits of SWIR imaging, consider some visual examples of common, everyday products imaged with visible light and with SWIR. The SWIR Cameras market was valued at USD 118.41 Million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 194.21 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 8.60% during the forecast period. The growth of this market is being propelled by the growing demand for SWIR Cameras, especially from industrial, military and defense, commercial, and scientific research verticals. Some of the major applications for which SWIR Cameras are used in these verticals include solar cell inspection, night vision enhancement, moisture detection, camouflage detection, silicon wafer inspection, and surveillance.

By Market Verdors:

FLIR Systems

Hamamatsu Photonics

Sensors Unlimited

Xenics

Princeton Instruments

Allied Vision Technologies

IRCameras

Fluxdata

InView Technology

New Imaging Technologies

Photonic Science

Infiniti Electro-Optics

By Types:

SWIR Area Cameras

SWIR Linear Cameras

By Applications:

Industrial

Military & Defense

Scientific Research

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Key Reasons to Purchase

To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global market and its commercial landscape.

Assess the production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.

To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the market and its impact in the global market.

Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.

To understand the future outlook and prospects for the market.

Besides the standard structure reports, we also provide custom research according to specific requirements.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global SWIR Cameras Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global SWIR Cameras Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global SWIR Cameras Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global SWIR Cameras Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: SWIR Cameras Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global SWIR Cameras Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global SWIR Cameras (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global SWIR Cameras Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global SWIR Cameras Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global SWIR Cameras (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global SWIR Cameras Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

