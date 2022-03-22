HDI Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global HDI market was valued at 1036.16 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 1.46% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

High Density Interconnects (HDI) board is defined as a board (PCB) with a higher wiring density per Unit area than conventional printed circuit boards (PCB). They have finer lines and spaces (<100 ?m), smaller vias (<150 ?m) and capture pads (<400 ?m), I/O>300, and higher connection pad density (>20 pads/cm2) than employed in conventional PCB technology. HDI board is used to reduce size and weight, as well as to enhance electrical performance.The sales revenue share of Unimicron is about 8%, which is the No.1 of the global HDI industry. The other competitors include Compeq, AT&S SEMCO, Ibiden, TTM, ZDT, Tripod, DAP, Unitech, Multek and LG Innotek, etc. China area is the biggest consumption area, accounting for 48% of the total consumption. As for downstream applications, Telecommunications is the largest application area, accounting for 61% of all demand.

By Market Verdors:

Unimicron

Compeq

AT&S

SEMCO

Ibiden

TTM

ZDT

Tripod

DAP

Unitech

Multek

LG Innotek

Young Poong (KCC)

Meiko

Daeduck

By Types:

HDI PCB (1+N+1)

HDI PCB (2+N+2)

ELIC (Every Layer Interconnection)

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Telecommunications

Computer & Display

Vehicle

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2027 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the market?s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2027. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global HDI Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global HDI Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global HDI Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global HDI Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: HDI Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global HDI Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global HDI (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global HDI Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global HDI Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global HDI (Volume and Value) by Application

2.2.1 Global HDI Consumption and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global HDI Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

