Infrared Gas Sensor Industry Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report

The global Infrared Gas Sensor market was valued at 439.75 Million USD in 2021 and will grow with a CAGR of 3.62% from 2021 to 2027, based on Research newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Infrared Gas Sensors utilize only part of the infrared spectrum, corresponding to wavelengths which are absorbed by the gas to be detected. The optical bandwidth of a laser source is sufficiently narrow for it to be used directly, but with wideband sources such as thermal sources or even LED`s some additional wavelength selection in the optical path is required to achieve usable sensitivity and selectivity. The optical bandwidth of a sensor should ideally be matched to the absorption band of the gas (matching system bandwidth to the information carrying bandwidth) which is typically in the tens or low hundreds of nanometers.Wavelength selection can be achieved using prisms or diffraction gratings, these being termed dispersive systems since they separate wavelengths spatially. Alternatively, a non-dispersive element may be used such as a multilayer thin film filter. Nowadays commercial single gas IR gas sensors, as opposed to analytical instruments, are all based on NDIR techniques. Technology innovation, primarily due to enhanced manufacturing processes and embedded electronics is expected to drive the gas sensors market. For example, in the industry sector, hazardous emissions has led to the framing of legislations for emission control and created the need to monitor its concentration. Whilst in manufacturing plants related to flammable gas, fire detection and combustible gas concentration need to be measured to guarantee worker`s safety. As consumer electronics became more common in people`s life, portable devices employed to collect environment air data are more seemingly to be purchased by individuals who are aware of healthy problems and IR gas sensors are on the essential list of a HVAC system configuration.

By Market Verdors:

Alphasense

CityTechnology Ltd

Drager

GSS

GE

Senseair

Dynament

SGX Sensortech (IS)

SmartGAS

Mipex

Clairair

Heimann

M-U-T

Edinburgh Sensors

Hanwei

NE Sensor

By Types:

CO2

Combustible Gases

By Applications:

Industrial

Residential

Table of content

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.2 East Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.3 Europe Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.4 South Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.6 Middle East Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.7 Africa Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.8 Oceania Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.4.9 South America Market States and Outlook (2022-2027)

1.5 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.5.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Consumption Volume

1.5.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Size Analysis from 2022 to 2027 by Value

1.5.3 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Price Trends Analysis from 2022 to 2027

1.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Infrared Gas Sensor Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor (Volume and Value) by Type

2.1.1 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Consumption and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.1.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Infrared Gas Sensor (Volume and Value) by Application

