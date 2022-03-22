Eluxadoline API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Eluxadoline is a medication taken by mouth for the treatment of diarrhea and abdominal pain in individuals with diarrhea-predominant irritable bowel syndrome (IBS-D).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eluxadoline API in global, including the following market information:

Global Eluxadoline API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eluxadoline API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Eluxadoline API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eluxadoline API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eluxadoline API include Tecoland, FCDA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Pharmaffiliates, Clearsynth, Jigs chemical, Shijiazhuang Dingmin Pharmaceutical Sciences, CoreSyn and Sjar-tech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eluxadoline API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eluxadoline API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Eluxadoline API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Min Purity Less Than 98%

Min Purity 98%-99%

Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Eluxadoline API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Eluxadoline API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Pharmaceutical

Global Eluxadoline API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Eluxadoline API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eluxadoline API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eluxadoline API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eluxadoline API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Eluxadoline API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tecoland

FCDA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Pharmaffiliates

Clearsynth

Jigs chemical

Shijiazhuang Dingmin Pharmaceutical Sciences

CoreSyn

Sjar-tech

Widely

Sichuan CheCo Pharmaceutical Technology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eluxadoline API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eluxadoline API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eluxadoline API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eluxadoline API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eluxadoline API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eluxadoline API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eluxadoline API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eluxadoline API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eluxadoline API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eluxadoline API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eluxadoline API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eluxadoline API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eluxadoline API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eluxadoline API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eluxadoline API Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eluxadoline API Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Eluxadoline API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

