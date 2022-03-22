Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Eslicarbazepine acetate is an anticonvulsant medication approved for use in Europe and the United States as monotherapy or as additional therapy for partial-onset seizures epilepsy.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Eslicarbazepine Acetate API in global, including the following market information:

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Eslicarbazepine Acetate API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Eslicarbazepine Acetate API include Tecoland, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Clearsynth, Jigs chemical, Triveni Interchem, Jubilant Life Sciences, ZCL Chemicals, Lupin and Vasoya Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Eslicarbazepine Acetate API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Min Purity Less Than 98%

Min Purity 98%-99%

Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Pharmaceutical

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tecoland

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Clearsynth

Jigs chemical

Triveni Interchem

Jubilant Life Sciences

ZCL Chemicals

Lupin

Vasoya Industries

Ami Lifesciences

Shangyao Kony (Changzhou) Pharmaceutical

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Companies

