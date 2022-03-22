Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Eslicarbazepine acetate is an anticonvulsant medication approved for use in Europe and the United States as monotherapy or as additional therapy for partial-onset seizures epilepsy.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Eslicarbazepine Acetate API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Eslicarbazepine Acetate API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Eslicarbazepine Acetate API include Tecoland, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Clearsynth, Jigs chemical, Triveni Interchem, Jubilant Life Sciences, ZCL Chemicals, Lupin and Vasoya Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Eslicarbazepine Acetate API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Min Purity Less Than 98%
- Min Purity 98%-99%
- Min Purity More Than 99%
Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research
- Pharmaceutical
Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Eslicarbazepine Acetate API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tecoland
- Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories
- Clearsynth
- Jigs chemical
- Triveni Interchem
- Jubilant Life Sciences
- ZCL Chemicals
- Lupin
- Vasoya Industries
- Ami Lifesciences
- Shangyao Kony (Changzhou) Pharmaceutical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Eslicarbazepine Acetate API Companies
