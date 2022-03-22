Iloperidone API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Iloperidone is an atypical antipsychotic, a combined dopamine (D2) and serotonin (5HT2) receptor antagonist. Iloperidone targets a selective set of dopamine, serotonin and also norepinephrine receptor subtypes.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Iloperidone API in global, including the following market information:
- Global Iloperidone API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Iloperidone API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
- Global top five Iloperidone API companies in 2021 (%)
The global Iloperidone API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Iloperidone API include Tecoland, Pharmaffiliates, Clearsynth, Jigs chemical, CBC, Struchem, Hangzhou Keying Chem, Jiaxing Carry Chemical and Conscientia Industrial and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Iloperidone API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Iloperidone API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Iloperidone API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Min Purity Less Than 98%
- Min Purity 98%-99%
- Min Purity More Than 99%
Global Iloperidone API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Iloperidone API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Research
- Pharmaceutical
Global Iloperidone API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Iloperidone API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Iloperidone API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Iloperidone API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Iloperidone API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies Iloperidone API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Tecoland
- Pharmaffiliates
- Clearsynth
- Jigs chemical
- CBC
- Struchem
- Hangzhou Keying Chem
- Jiaxing Carry Chemical
- Conscientia Industrial
- Vesino Industrial
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Iloperidone API Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Iloperidone API Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Iloperidone API Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Iloperidone API Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Iloperidone API Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Iloperidone API Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Iloperidone API Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Iloperidone API Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Iloperidone API Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Iloperidone API Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Iloperidone API Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Iloperidone API Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Iloperidone API Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iloperidone API Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Iloperidone API Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Iloperidone API Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Iloperidone API Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
