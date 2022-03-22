Edoxaban API Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Edoxaban is an oral anticoagulant drug which acts as a direct factor Xa inhibitor.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Edoxaban API in global, including the following market information:

Global Edoxaban API Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Edoxaban API Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Edoxaban API companies in 2021 (%)

The global Edoxaban API market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Min Purity Less Than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Edoxaban API include Tecoland, FCDA, UQUIFA, Glenmark Life Sciences, AlchemyPharm, Athos Chemicals, Jigs chemical, Shanghaizehan biopharma technology and Inner Mongolia Jingdong Pharmaceutical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Edoxaban API manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Edoxaban API Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Edoxaban API Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Min Purity Less Than 98%

Min Purity 98%-99%

Min Purity More Than 99%

Global Edoxaban API Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Edoxaban API Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Research

Pharmaceutical

Global Edoxaban API Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Edoxaban API Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Edoxaban API revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Edoxaban API revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Edoxaban API sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Edoxaban API sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tecoland

FCDA

UQUIFA

Glenmark Life Sciences

AlchemyPharm

Athos Chemicals

Jigs chemical

Shanghaizehan biopharma technology

Inner Mongolia Jingdong Pharmaceutical

Shengda Pharmaceutical

Tianyu Pharm

