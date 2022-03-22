Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology in Global, including the following market information:

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Speaker Identification Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology include Nuance Communications, D-ear Technologies, iFLYTEC, VoiceAI Tech, SpeakIn, ThinkIt, Talentedsoft, SoundAI and ValidSoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Speaker Identification

Speaker Verification

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

National Public Security

Financial

Social Insurance

Intelligent Security and Personalized Voice Interaction

Network Identity Authentication

Intelligent Electronic Equipment

Smart Home

Other

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nuance Communications

D-ear Technologies

iFLYTEC

VoiceAI Tech

SpeakIn

ThinkIt

Talentedsoft

SoundAI

ValidSoft

NICE

Alibaba

Apple

Huawei

Amazon

Tencent

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Voiceprint Recognition (VPR) Technology Players in Global Market

3.6.1

