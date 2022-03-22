Personal-grade 3D Printers Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal-grade 3D Printers in global, including the following market information:
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Personal-grade 3D Printers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Personal-grade 3D Printers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Desktop Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Personal-grade 3D Printers include 3D Systems, Concept Laser, Arcam, Exone, Optomec, Slm Solutions, Stratasys, Voxeljet Technology and Shanghai Digital Manufacturing, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Personal-grade 3D Printers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Desktop
- Floor-standing
- Portable
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Constrction
- Education
- Entertainment
- Others
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Personal-grade 3D Printers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Personal-grade 3D Printers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Personal-grade 3D Printers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Personal-grade 3D Printers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- 3D Systems
- Concept Laser
- Arcam
- Exone
- Optomec
- Slm Solutions
- Stratasys
- Voxeljet Technology
- Shanghai Digital Manufacturing
- Makerbot
- M3D
- Flash Forge
- Formlabs
- Printrbot
- LulzBot
- Monoprice
- XYZprinting
- ComeTrue
- Dremel
- Ultimaker
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Personal-grade 3D Printers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Personal-grade 3D Printers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal-grade 3D Printers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Personal-grade 3D Printers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal-grade 3D Printers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal-grade 3D Printers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal-
