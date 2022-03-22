News

3D Scanning Services Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of 3D Scanning Services in Global, including the following market information:

Global 3D Scanning Services Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global 3D Scanning Services market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

On Premise Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of 3D Scanning Services include Physical Digital, Creaform, DSN Classics, Design & Digital Technology Services, 3D Digital Corporation, Riegl Laser Measurement Systems, Carl Zeiss Optotechnik, Topcon Corporation and Trimble Navigation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the 3D Scanning Services companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global 3D Scanning Services Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Scanning Services Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • On Premise
  • Cloud-based

Global 3D Scanning Services Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global 3D Scanning Services Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Aerospace
  • Automobile
  • Oil and Gas
  • Others

Global 3D Scanning Services Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global 3D Scanning Services Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies 3D Scanning Services revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies 3D Scanning Services revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Physical Digital
  • Creaform
  • DSN Classics
  • Design & Digital Technology Services
  • 3D Digital Corporation
  • Riegl Laser Measurement Systems
  • Carl Zeiss Optotechnik
  • Topcon Corporation
  • Trimble Navigation
  • Perceptron
  • Hexagon
  • Faro Technologies
  • Nikon Metrology
  • GOM

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 3D Scanning Services Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global 3D Scanning Services Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global 3D Scanning Services Overall Market Size
2.1 Global 3D Scanning Services Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global 3D Scanning Services Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top 3D Scanning Services Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global 3D Scanning Services Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global 3D Scanning Services Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 3D Scanning Services Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies 3D Scanning Services Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Scanning Services Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 3D Scanning Services Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 3D Scanning Services Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 by Type – Global

