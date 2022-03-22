News

Pet Product E-commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Product E-commerce in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Product E-commerce market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vertical E-commerce Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Product E-commerce include PetSmart Inc., Petco Animal Supplies, BarkBox, Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH, Furhaven Pet Products, Walmart, Amazon, Alibaba and JD, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pet Product E-commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Vertical E-commerce
  • Comprehensive E-commerce
  • Community E-commerce

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Under 20 Years Old
  • 20-40 Years Old
  • 40-60 Years Old
  • Above 60 Years Old

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Pet Product E-commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Pet Product E-commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • PetSmart Inc.
  • Petco Animal Supplies
  • BarkBox
  • Fressnapf Tiernahrungs GmbH
  • Furhaven Pet Products
  • Walmart
  • Amazon
  • Alibaba
  • JD
  • Guangcheng(Shanghai)Information Technology
  • eBay
  • Fruugo Oy

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Product E-commerce Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Product E-commerce Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Product E-commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Product E-commerce Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Product E-commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Product E-commerce Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Product E-commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pet Product E-commerce Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Product E-commerce Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Product E-commerce Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Product E-commerce Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Tags
