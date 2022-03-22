News

Pet Health Care and Grooming Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pet Health Care and Grooming in Global, including the following market information:

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pet Health Care and Grooming market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Pet Medical Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pet Health Care and Grooming include Mars Incorporated, VCA Antech, Ruipu, Empresas Carozzi, New Ruipai Pet Healthcare Group, Nestle, JM Smucker, Hills Pet Nutrition and Blue Buffalo, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pet Health Care and Grooming companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

  • Pet Medical
  • Pet Grooming

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Online
  • Offline

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

  • Key companies Pet Health Care and Grooming revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
  • Key companies Pet Health Care and Grooming revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

  • Mars Incorporated
  • VCA Antech
  • Ruipu
  • Empresas Carozzi
  • New Ruipai Pet Healthcare Group
  • Nestle
  • JM Smucker
  • Hills Pet Nutrition
  • Blue Buffalo
  • Unicharm
  • Deuerer
  • Heristo
  • Thai Union Group
  • Total Alimentos

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pet Health Care and Grooming Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pet Health Care and Grooming Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Pet Health Care and Grooming Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Pet Health Care and Grooming Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Health Care and Grooming Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pet Health Care and Grooming Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pet Health C

