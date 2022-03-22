News

Global HALS Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

HALS

HALS market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global HALS market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Polymeric Type
  • Monomeric Type
  • Oligomeric Type

Segment by Application

  • Plastics
  • Coatings
  • Adhesives
  • Others

By Company

  • BASF
  • Sabo SpA
  • Suqian Unitechem
  • Solvay
  • Zhenxing Fine Chemical
  • Beijing Tiangang Auxiliary
  • Rianlon
  • Nangong Shenghua Chemicals
  • Addivant
  • Clariant
  • ADEKA
  • Tangshan Longquan Chemical
  • Jiangsu FOPIA Chemicals
  • Disheng Technology
  • Sunshow Specialty Chemical
  • 3V Sigma
  • Everlight Chemical

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content1 Study Coverage
1.1 HALS Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global HALS Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Polymeric Type
1.2.3 Monomeric Type
1.2.4 Oligomeric Type
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global HALS Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastics
1.3.3 Coatings
1.3.4 Adhesives
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global HALS Production
2.1 Global HALS Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global HALS Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global HALS Production by Region
2.3.1 Global HALS Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global HALS Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global HALS Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global HALS Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global HALS Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global HALS Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global HALS Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global HALS Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales HALS by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global HALS Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global HALS Revenue by Region (2017-2022)
3.5.2 Global HALS Revenue by Region (2023-2028)
3.6 North America
3.7 Europe
3.8 Asia-Pacific
