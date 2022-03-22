Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys
Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 2000 Series
- 6000 Series
- 7000 Series
- Foundry Alloy Ingots
Segment by Application
- Single Aisle Aircraft
- Wide Body Aircraft
- Cargo Aircraft
- Military Aircraft
By Company
- Alcoa
- Rio Tinto
- Novelis
- Rusal
- Constellium
- Arconic
- UACJ
- Aleris
- Aluar
- Kaiser Aluminum
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2000 Series
1.2.3 6000 Series
1.2.4 7000 Series
1.2.5 Foundry Alloy Ingots
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Single Aisle Aircraft
1.3.3 Wide Body Aircraft
1.3.4 Cargo Aircraft
1.3.5 Military Aircraft
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Production
2.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Aerospace Grade Aluminum Alloys Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
