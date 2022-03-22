Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Li-ion Battery Binder Materials market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Anode Binder

Cathode Binder

Segment by Application

Power Battery

Energy Storage Battery

Digital Battery

Others

By Company

ZEON

Solvay

Suzhou Crystal Clear Chemical

Kureha

Chengdu Indigo Power Sources

JRS

Arkema

BOBS-TECH

NIPPON A&L

Shanghai 3F New Materials

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Anode Binder

1.2.3 Cathode Binder

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Power Battery

1.3.3 Energy Storage Battery

1.3.4 Digital Battery

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Production

2.1 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Li-ion Battery Binder Materials Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

