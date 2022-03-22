Global N-Butyronitrile Market Insights and Forecast to 2028
N-Butyronitrile
N-Butyronitrile market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global N-Butyronitrile market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
- 99% Purity
- 99.5% Purity
Segment by Application
- Agriculture Intermediates
- Fungicides
- Industrial Coatings
- Intermediates
- Pharmaceutical Chemicals
- Others
By Company
- Eastman
- AlzChem
Production by Region
- North America
- Europe
- China
- Japan
Consumption by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Philippines
- Vietnam
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- U.A.E
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 N-Butyronitrile Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global N-Butyronitrile Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 99% Purity
1.2.3 99.5% Purity
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global N-Butyronitrile Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Agriculture Intermediates
1.3.3 Fungicides
1.3.4 Industrial Coatings
1.3.5 Intermediates
1.3.6 Pharmaceutical Chemicals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global N-Butyronitrile Production
2.1 Global N-Butyronitrile Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global N-Butyronitrile Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global N-Butyronitrile Production by Region
2.3.1 Global N-Butyronitrile Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global N-Butyronitrile Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global N-Butyronitrile Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global N-Butyronitrile Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global N-Butyronitrile Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global N-Butyronitrile Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global N-Butyronitrile Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global N-Butyronitrile Sales by Region (2017-2022)
