Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wood-based Activated Carbon

Wood-based Activated Carbon market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood-based Activated Carbon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • Powdered Activated Carbon
  • Granular Activated Carbon
  • Others

Segment by Application

  • Water Treatment
  • Air Purification
  • Food & Beverages
  • Industrial Processes
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Others

By Company

  • Kuraray
  • Cabot Norit
  • Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon
  • Ingevity Corporation
  • Boyce Carbon
  • Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
  • CarboTech AC GmbH
  • Donau Carbon

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Wood-based Activated Carbon Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Powdered Activated Carbon
1.2.3 Granular Activated Carbon
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Water Treatment
1.3.3 Air Purification
1.3.4 Food & Beverages
1.3.5 Industrial Processes
1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production
2.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

