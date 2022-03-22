Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Wood-based Activated Carbon market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Wood-based Activated Carbon market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Powdered Activated Carbon

Granular Activated Carbon

Others

Segment by Application

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Food & Beverages

Industrial Processes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Company

Kuraray

Cabot Norit

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Ingevity Corporation

Boyce Carbon

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

CarboTech AC GmbH

Donau Carbon

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Wood-based Activated Carbon Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Powdered Activated Carbon

1.2.3 Granular Activated Carbon

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Water Treatment

1.3.3 Air Purification

1.3.4 Food & Beverages

1.3.5 Industrial Processes

1.3.6 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production

2.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Wood-based Activated Carbon Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

