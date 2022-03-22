News

Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

PEX-EVOH Pipe

PEX-EVOH Pipe market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PEX-EVOH Pipe market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • PEX-A Pipes
  • PEX-B Pipes
  • PEX-C Pipes
  • PEX-AL-PEX Pipes

Segment by Application

  • Residential
  • Commercial

By Company

  • Uponor
  • Rehau
  • Pipelife
  • SharkBite
  • NIBCO
  • Industrial Blansol
  • Hewing GmbH
  • KUPP
  • Sioux Chief
  • Roth Industries
  • HakaGerodur
  • Danfoss

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 PEX-EVOH Pipe Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 PEX-A Pipes
1.2.3 PEX-B Pipes
1.2.4 PEX-C Pipes
1.2.5 PEX-AL-PEX Pipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Commercial
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Production
2.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PEX-EVOH Pipe by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PEX-EVOH Pipe Revenue by Region

