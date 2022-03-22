News

Global Selenium Metal Market Insights and Forecast to 2028

Selenium Metal

Selenium Metal market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Selenium Metal market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

  • 2N
  • 3N
  • 4N
  • 5N

Segment by Application

  • Metallurgy
  • Glass Manufacturing
  • Agriculture
  • Chemicals and Pigment
  • Electronics
  • Others

By Company

  • Vital Materials
  • Umicore
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • Yunnan Copper Science & Technology
  • LS-Nikko Copper
  • Shinko Chemical
  • Retorte GmbH
  • Southern Copper Corp
  • Jinchuan Group
  • II-VI Incorporated
  • Norilsk Nickel
  • Nippon Rare Metal
  • 5N Plus
  • KGHM Corporate
  • Uralelectromed

Production by Region

  • North America
  • Europe
  • China
  • Japan

Consumption by Region

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Philippines
  • Vietnam
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Selenium Metal Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Selenium Metal Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 2N
1.2.3 3N
1.2.4 4N
1.2.5 5N
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Selenium Metal Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Metallurgy
1.3.3 Glass Manufacturing
1.3.4 Agriculture
1.3.5 Chemicals and Pigment
1.3.6 Electronics
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Selenium Metal Production
2.1 Global Selenium Metal Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Selenium Metal Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Selenium Metal Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Selenium Metal Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Selenium Metal Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Selenium Metal Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Selenium Metal Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Selenium Metal Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Selenium Metal Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Selenium Metal Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Selenium Metal Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Selenium Metal by Region (2023-2028)

